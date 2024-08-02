RAILA ODINGA is a conman as MARTHA KARUA accuses him of hijacking Gen Z protests for his own selfish benefit





Friday, August 2, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has called out ODM Leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of hijacking the Gen Z movement for his selfish benefit.

Speaking during an interview, Karua blasted Raila for dancing on the graves of fallen Gen Zs by using them to advance his political agenda and secure plum jobs for his ODM allies in President William Ruto’s government.

According to Karua, the call for accountability within the government by the youthful protesters was neither an Azimio nor an ODM push, but somehow Baba has emerged as the winner.

“I am against hijacking the demand for accountability by the Gen Zs and making it an opposition thing.

"Let the Gen Zs express themselves so that we can examine their demands,” Karua stated.

"I believe each of their demands is rooted in the constitution including accountability. What the Gen Zs are asking is putting Kenya first," she added.

At the same time, Karua dismissed the call for a national conversation by Ruto and Raila, claiming the dialogue would not address any of the issues raised by Kenyans across the board.

"Do the things that the Gen Zs are saying, If you exit and want us to talk after you exit then that is okay.

"If people show a lack of confidence in you then you should resign," the former Azimio principal noted.

Karua's sentiments come a week after she formally announced her exit from Azimio due to political differences within the coalition.

