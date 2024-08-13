Why I am praying for RAILA ODINGA to lose the AU job bid – KABANDO WA KABANDO.





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando has labeled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as one of the biggest sellouts in Kenya’s history, accusing him of abandoning the opposition to join President William Ruto’s government for personal gain.

Three weeks ago, Raila Odinga agreed to form a broad-based government with President William Ruto, where five of his lieutenants were appointed to the cabinet.

Raila agreed to merge with Ruto in exchange for the government’s support in his campaign for the African Union Chairperson seat.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Kabando said he prays daily for Raila Odinga to lose the AUC contest, describing Odinga as a "waste of Africa."

“Friends asking how I feel, now that the man we so strongly campaigned for even as his campaign was a real joke, only sparkled as a project of State House.

"Answer: it's a very sad history. We pray he loses the AU job hunt - but even if he gets it, it'll be a waste to Africa,” Kabando wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST