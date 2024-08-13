MOSES KURIA reveals how he was offered a job in a morgue after RUTO fired him from the cabinet





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has revealed how he was offered a job in a mortuary immediately after President William Ruto fired him from the cabinet last month.

Describing how life has drastically changed since his dismissal, Kuria said he has received harsh messages from Kenyans who once offered him a morgue job.

"Somebody sent me a message on my phone offering me a job ati 'hey niaje mzito, kuna job hapa kwa mortuary, unaonaje? Utaichukua?' It’s harsh, it’s terrible," the former CS told Citizen TV.

"Having done the work I have done for this country within a short period, and I agree with the need for change and having a clear mind, of course, I am human.

"It is not easy and I sympathize with them."

He mentioned a reputable media house, which he did not name, that has made it a routine to troll him every day.

"There’s a particular media house that has dedicated 10 minutes of their time every morning to trolling me. It is not easy."

The Kenyan DAILY POST