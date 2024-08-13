Police vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road collides with a personal vehicle on Southern Bypass - Occupant in the personal car died on the spot (VIDEO).


Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Rogue police officers driving on the wrong side of the road on Southern Bypass caused an accident that resulted in the death of one person.

The cops were in a speeding double-cabin pickup that collided with an oncoming personal vehicle at night.

The occupant in the personal car died on the spot while the officers escaped with minor injuries.

Below is a video of the accident scene.


