Who asked for fish ponds in Zimmerman? Nairobi resident confronts County Officials and exposes SAKAJA’s budgeted corruption! They almost ran away (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - A resident from Nairobi’s Zimmerman estate confronted county officials during a meeting meant to address local development projects and questioned the relevance of proposed fish ponds in the area.

The well-informed resident lamented that every budget year, the county government of Nairobi allocates money for fish ponds in Zimmerman.

However, the fish ponds have never been set up.

The resident asked, “Who asked for fish ponds in Zimmerman?” and emphasized that the proposal was out of touch with the real needs of the community.

His remarks resonated with those in attendance and highlighted the disconnect between government projects and the actual needs of the people.

The officials in attendance were clearly embarrassed as the resident exposed the budgeted corruption in the county masterminded by Sakaja, who is among the most corrupt governors.

Watch the video.

" Who asked for Fish Ponds in Zimmerman?" When a Nairobi Resident almost made Nairobi County officials to run away from a meeting! pic.twitter.com/sDwvsdkoUH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 13, 2024

