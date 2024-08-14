Detectives close in on the main suspect behind the brutal murder of Cooperative Bank staff FLORENCE MUENI.





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Cooperative Bank staff Florence Mueni have identified the main suspect.

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndayi, detectives are actively tracking the suspect although he has been switching his phone on and off.

Ndayi said they are getting information from the public that is helping in tracking the suspect and it is just a matter of time before he is arrested.

“We are trailing the main suspect; we are receiving information from the public that is helping us a lot. Residents of Nakuru should not be worried- we are casting our nets wide, and soon we will apprehend him,” he said.

Detectives have also questioned the deceased’s husband and a Cooperative Bank Branch Manager as they unravel the mystery behind her murder.

Detectives believe that the bank manager’s statement will help trace Mueni’s final movements and understand her activities at the bank.

They are also investigating why Mueni’s right thumb was chopped off.

Mueni was last seen alive on August 6, only for her mutilated body to be discovered the next day in a maize plantation near her home, with her right thumb chopped off, deep stab wounds on her face, and a severed ear.

