We will not force any Kenyan to evacuate from troubled Lebanon – RUTO’s Government makes a stand amid unrest in the Middle Eastern country





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the government is on standby to evacuate Kenyans from Lebanon amid the deteriorating security situation in the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement, the Prime CS revealed that there are currently 26,599 Kenyans in Lebanon, and the government is prepared to assist those who wish to leave.

However, in the statement, the country's top diplomat reiterated that the evacuation would be on a voluntary basis and no Kenyan would be forced to leave against their will.

"An Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the State Department of Foreign Affairs is working round the clock to ensure the safety of 26,599 Kenyans in Lebanon.

"The Committee is liasing with Kenya's mission in Kuwait, which is accredited in Lebanon, and other partners to execute an evacuation plan," the Prime CS said in a statement.

"All evacuations will be conducted on a strictly voluntary basis," further read the statement.

The government further provided contact details including a link where Kenyans can apply for assistance or secure information that might help them secure safe passage from the country.

Mudavadi further communicated the government's official position on labour migration to Lebanon.

"The government reiterates that a ban on labour migration to Lebanon has been in place since September 2023 and urges Kenyans to refrain from travelling to Lebanon or defer any intended travel until the situation normalises," the Prime CS further stated.

Lebanon is experiencing heightened instability and security concerns due to recent military and political tensions.

The main issue involves clashes between the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST