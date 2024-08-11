We will not force any Kenyan to evacuate from troubled Lebanon – RUTO’s Government makes a stand amid unrest in the Middle Eastern country

Monday, August 12, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the government is on standby to evacuate Kenyans from Lebanon amid the deteriorating security situation in the Middle Eastern country.
In a statement, the Prime CS revealed that there are currently 26,599 Kenyans in Lebanon, and the government is prepared to assist those who wish to leave.
However, in the statement, the
country's top diplomat reiterated that the evacuation would be on a voluntary
basis and no Kenyan would be forced to leave against their will.
"An Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the State Department of Foreign Affairs is working round the clock to ensure the safety of 26,599 Kenyans in Lebanon.
"The Committee is
liasing with Kenya's mission in Kuwait, which is accredited in Lebanon, and
other partners to execute an evacuation plan," the Prime CS said in a
statement.
"All evacuations will be
conducted on a strictly voluntary basis," further read the statement.
The government further provided
contact details including a link where Kenyans can apply for assistance or
secure information that might help them secure safe passage from the country.
Mudavadi further communicated
the government's official position on labour migration to Lebanon.
"The government reiterates
that a ban on labour migration to Lebanon has been in place since September
2023 and urges Kenyans to refrain from travelling to Lebanon or defer any
intended travel until the situation normalises," the Prime CS further
stated.
Lebanon is experiencing
heightened instability and security concerns due to recent military and
political tensions.
The main issue involves clashes
between the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and Israel.
