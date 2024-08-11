RUTO is thankful to RAILA as he resumes his expensive trips abroad after being held ‘hostage’ for over 2 months by the Gen Zs





Monday, August 12, 2024 - President William Ruto flew to Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

This visit marks Ruto’s first international trip following recent domestic protests criticizing his extensive foreign engagements.

Ruto, who was known for his international engagements, last travelled abroad in mid-June when he attended a summit in Italy before extending to Switzerland.

After an extended period of restricted travel due to the escalating unrest in the country, Ruto is leaving the country for an engagement outside Kenya, marking his first trip abroad in over two months.

The President, once known for his frequent global travels, had been notably grounded as Kenya grappled with a wave of anti-government and anti-tax demonstrations.

Thanks to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, who recently joined the government and neutralized the anti-government protests, Ruto can now fly out without worrying about being overthrown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST