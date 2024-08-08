Watch the moment a protester grabbed a police officer’s protective helmet in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - A youthful protester was captured on camera grabbing a police officer’s protective helmet in Nairobi CBD during the hyped Nane Nane protests.
In the video, anti-riot police officers are seen engaging
in a heated argument with the protesters.
As the altercation ensues, the daring man grabs a
protective helmet from the police officer and throws it away.
Anti-riot police officers try to get hold of him but he runs away.
Watch the video.
Moment when a protestor grabbbed a police officer's protective helmet during the #NaneNaneMarch in Nairobi CBD. pic.twitter.com/LwsGkSxVYl— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 8, 2024
