Narc Kenya Party Leader MARTHA KARUA joined Gen Z protesters in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua was spotted in Nairobi Central Business District, where she joined youthful protesters during the hyped Nane Nane protests.

A video doing rounds on social media shows Karua marching in the streets as other protesters cheer her.

On Wednesday, Karua held a press conference and announced that the older generation was considering joining the protests, which have so far been led by the youth.

“When people stand together they shall never be defeated as your parents, those of us who are old enough to be your parents and grandparents are beginning to wonder whether we should not join our children and grandchildren, in demanding that the constitution of Kenya be respected, ”stated Karua.

Watch the video below.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua spotted during #NaneNaneMarch in Nairobi CBD. pic.twitter.com/PtBwAwWukT — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 8, 2024

