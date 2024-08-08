See how Gen Z activist KASMUEL McOURE evaded arrest in Nairobi CBD - He ran into Nation Centre (VIDEO).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Vocal political activist Kasmuel McOure was almost arrested while protesting in Nairobi Central Business District.

A video circulating on social media shows Kasmuel running into Nation Centre after evading the arrest.

A plain-clothed police officer tried to run after him in vain.

Kasmuel had vowed to lead the youth to State House to oust President William Ruto.

“Nane Nane is going to be our final day in the streets.

“We will go to the streets because the Kenya Kwanza regime has taken everything we had.

“We have elucidated very well what our demands have been.

“That we want to live in a country that gives us land; we want to live in a country that gives us education; we want to live in a country where children will not die from natal diseases.

“Tomorrow is a forward march in our annals of history,” he said a day before the Nane Nane protests that flopped badly.

