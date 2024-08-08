See how Gen Z activist KASMUEL McOURE evaded arrest in Nairobi CBD - He ran into Nation Centre (VIDEO).

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Vocal political activist Kasmuel McOure was almost arrested while protesting in Nairobi Central Business District.
A video circulating on social media shows Kasmuel running
into Nation Centre after evading the arrest.
A plain-clothed police officer tried to run after him in
vain.
Kasmuel had vowed to lead the youth to State House to
oust President William Ruto.
“Nane Nane is going to
be our final day in the streets.
“We will go to the
streets because the Kenya Kwanza regime has taken everything we had.
“We have elucidated
very well what our demands have been.
“That we want to live
in a country that gives us land; we want to live in a country that gives us
education; we want to live in a country where children will not die from natal
diseases.
“Tomorrow is a forward
march in our annals of history,” he said a day before the Nane Nane protests
that flopped badly.
Watch video.
Kasmuel Mcoure evades arrest during #NaneNaneMarch in Nairobi CBD. pic.twitter.com/5I1Fd3SLYl— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 8, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments