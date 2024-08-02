Watch the moment a man was robbed by motorbike-riding thugs in front of police officers in broad daylight (VIDEO).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment motorbike-riding thugs snatched a phone from a young man in Nairobi as traffic police officers watched.

In the video, the victim is seen taking his phone out of his pocket to make a call, unaware that the thugs were targeting him.

The two thugs fast approached and snatched the phone before speeding off.

Shocked by the unexpected turn of events, the victim and the cops tried to run after the thugs in vain.

Cases of motorbike-riding thugs snatching phones are common in Nairobi and other parts of the country only that this time round, the daylight robbery incident happened in front of the police officers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.