See what 35-year-old MUKHTAR SULEIMAN was caught red handed by police doing at night (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A notorious break-in artist, Mukhtar Suleiman, 35, has been apprehended for his daring escapade of breaking into a telecommunication company facility thanks to the prompt action by officers from Wajir Police Station.

Acting on intelligence received about the break-in at Halane area during the wee hours of Friday, August 2, 2024, the officers responded swiftly and caught the suspects pants down as they were siphoning diesel from the facility.



However, the suspect's accomplices managed to slip away into the cover of darkness, leaving their comrade in crime to face the consequences.



Upon processing the scene, the officers recovered three full 20-litre jerrycans, one half-full 20-litre jerrycan of siphoned diesel, 14 empty 20-litre jerrycans, and a siphoning pipe.



The suspect is currently being held at Wajir Police Station for processing pending arraignment as the search for his accomplices continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.