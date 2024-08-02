UDA explodes as RUTO kicks out CLEOPHAS MALALA as Secretary General and replaces him accordingly – See who has replaced him





Friday, August 2, 2024 – It's the end of the road for former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala after he was kicked out as the Secretary General of President William Ruto’s UDA party.

Malala was dismissed as UDA Secretary General following a meeting by the party's National Executive (NEC) Meeting.

Following Malala's dismissal, Hassan Omar Hassan, the party's Vice Chairperson, was appointed as the Acting Secretary General.

"The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately," read part of the statement by UDA.

According to UDA, the decision to dismiss Malala was reached after wide and consultative deliberations on the next course of action following the recent events within the party.

Consequently, UDA also vowed to make more readjustments in the party's governance and administrative measures in a bid to accelerate its agenda and to set a participative and consultative organization.

The party's National Executive Committee also directed the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the grassroots elections as earlier communicated.

Malala's ouster comes two days after Joe Khalende staged a hostile takeover of UDA where he stormed the party headquarters with goons and installed himself as UDA Secretary General.

The Kenyan DAILY POST