UDA explodes as RUTO kicks out CLEOPHAS MALALA as Secretary General and replaces him accordingly – See who has replaced him

Friday, August 2, 2024 – It's the end of the road for former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala after he was kicked out as the Secretary General of President William Ruto’s UDA party.
Malala was dismissed as UDA
Secretary General following a meeting by the party's National Executive (NEC)
Meeting.
Following Malala's
dismissal, Hassan Omar Hassan, the party's Vice Chairperson, was appointed
as the Acting Secretary General.
"The appointment of Hon
Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These
changes are effective immediately," read part of the statement by UDA.
According to UDA, the decision
to dismiss Malala was reached after wide and consultative deliberations on the
next course of action following the recent events within the party.
Consequently, UDA also vowed to
make more readjustments in the party's governance and administrative measures
in a bid to accelerate its agenda and to set a participative and consultative
organization.
The party's National Executive
Committee also directed the National Elections Board to make necessary
adjustments and continue with the grassroots elections as earlier
communicated.
Malala's ouster comes two days
after Joe Khalende staged a hostile takeover of UDA where he stormed the party
headquarters with goons and installed himself as UDA Secretary General.
