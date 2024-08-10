BLUEFACE's father cries as he reveals his rapper son has been sentenced to 4 years in jail

Friday, August 9, 2024 - California rapper Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison.
The sentencing comes after the rapper violated his probation
in connection with assault charges he received in 2021, after an altercation
with a security guard.
His father was the first to break the news.
He posted an Instagram story in which he’s screaming in his
car on his way back from the hearing. He also called on people to pray for his
son.
Wack100 also confirmed the sentencing.
He believes that Blueface will be home much sooner,
projecting he will be back in less than a year.
He said: "He got four years, 400-something days off.
Comes down to three years, he go to state… he’ll be home in nine to 10
months."
Blueface turned himself in back in January for another
probation violation and a warrant was out for his arrest in Las Vegas. For his
involvement in a strip club shooting, the rapper was sentenced to probation for
up to three years, with a suspended prison sentence of two to five years. His
sentencing was initially postponed due to the judge’s surgery.
Chrisean Rock, Blueface's ex-girlfriend, also recently
landed herself in jail for drug charges.
"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of
jail?" Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom, asked on her Instagram story
earlier in the year.
Watch Blueface's father in the video below.
Blueface’s father gets emotional revealing that his son was sentenced to 4 years in prison‼️ pic.twitter.com/Bvbg3QcgK6— Rap Quotes (@RapQuotesyt) August 9, 2024
