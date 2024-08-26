VICTOR OSIMHEN won't be forced out Of Napoli, he deserves respect - Agent says after rejecting €65m to Middle East







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has warned Napoli, that his client won’t be pushed out of Napoli this summer.

Saudi club Al Ahli on Sunday submitted a €65m offer for the striker which has been snubbed by the player as he is not interested in moving to the Middle East.

Calenda claimed the striker will prioritize a move to a European club as he has been linked to several European teams, the latest being Chelsea.

“Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets”.

“Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE”.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction”.

“He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions”.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d’Or. There is need for respect and balance”.

Osimhen has not been involved in any Napoli game under Antonio Conte this season. He has a €130m clause included in his contract, which expires in June 2026.