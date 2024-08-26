Former England footballer, JERMAINE JENAS says he can't sleep and is 'like a zombie' after admitting sending 'inappropriate' texts to two co-workers

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Sacked BBC presenter, Jermaine Jenas has revealed he cannot sleep and is 'like a zombie' after admitting to sending 'inappropriate texts' to two co-workers.
The England and Tottenham footballer was sacked from his
presenting job on The One Show and Match Of The Day after junior staffers
raised concerns over his behaviour.
Now, Jenas fears for the future of his marriage with his
wife of 13 years, Ellie Penfold, who is said to be angry but has not ended
their relationship.
The 41-year-old ex-England, Newcastle United and Tottenham
Hotspur midfielder told The Sun: 'I haven't slept properly since they told
me, to be honest.
'I mean, the anxiety that builds up in your body over these
types of things. I haven't had any sleeping pills. I've just not been sleeping.
'You just kind of lay there, mind's ticking over until you
just pass out. Part of me would just rather go out and run until I collapse.'
Jenas, who has three children with Ellie and another teenage
daughter from an early relationship, revealed his wife has not yet told him
whether their marriage can last.
He also told the newspaper: 'When I see Ellie most days, she
just kind of gets up. She goes to make sure the children are OK. I feel
ashamed. I feel I've let everybody down - friends, family, colleagues.
Jenas previously told his former female colleagues he is
'genuinely sorry' for sending inappropriate messages – issuing a direct apology
after being allegedly told not to contact the two women due to 'legal process'.
The presenter previously said he sent 'inappropriate
messages' but insisted they were 'between two consenting adults' and that his
behaviour was not illegal.
Jenas, who is married and has four children, also revealed
he has a 'self-destructive streak' with his relationships and he is receiving
therapy.
The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in
co-host following the departure of Matt Baker and he was made a permanent
fixture the following year.
Jenas has been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match
Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.
He has been widely regarded as a natural successor to
replace Gary Lineker as host of Match Of The Day but was noticeably absent from
Saturday's first episode of the new season.
