Former England footballer, JERMAINE JENAS says he can't sleep and is 'like a zombie' after admitting sending 'inappropriate' texts to two co-workers







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Sacked BBC presenter, Jermaine Jenas has revealed he cannot sleep and is 'like a zombie' after admitting to sending 'inappropriate texts' to two co-workers.

The England and Tottenham footballer was sacked from his presenting job on The One Show and Match Of The Day after junior staffers raised concerns over his behaviour.

Now, Jenas fears for the future of his marriage with his wife of 13 years, Ellie Penfold, who is said to be angry but has not ended their relationship.

The 41-year-old ex-England, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder told The Sun: 'I haven't slept properly since they told me, to be honest.

'I mean, the anxiety that builds up in your body over these types of things. I haven't had any sleeping pills. I've just not been sleeping.

'You just kind of lay there, mind's ticking over until you just pass out. Part of me would just rather go out and run until I collapse.'

Jenas, who has three children with Ellie and another teenage daughter from an early relationship, revealed his wife has not yet told him whether their marriage can last.

He also told the newspaper: 'When I see Ellie most days, she just kind of gets up. She goes to make sure the children are OK. I feel ashamed. I feel I've let everybody down - friends, family, colleagues.

Jenas previously told his former female colleagues he is 'genuinely sorry' for sending inappropriate messages – issuing a direct apology after being allegedly told not to contact the two women due to 'legal process'.

The presenter previously said he sent 'inappropriate messages' but insisted they were 'between two consenting adults' and that his behaviour was not illegal.

Jenas, who is married and has four children, also revealed he has a 'self-destructive streak' with his relationships and he is receiving therapy.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

Jenas has been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He has been widely regarded as a natural successor to replace Gary Lineker as host of Match Of The Day but was noticeably absent from Saturday's first episode of the new season.