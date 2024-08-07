Embattled DP GACHAGUA trains his guns on ‘useless’ Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA as UDA fallout gets messy





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of neglecting Nairobi residents who put him in office.

Speaking in an interview with Mt Kenya media outlets on Sunday, Gachagua accused Sakaja of neglecting the city and instead focusing on his 2027 re-election bid.

"Sakaja was voted in overwhelmingly by our (Mt Kenya) people. We had a lot of hope in him but he has failed. Nairobi is not only untidy but in bad shape,” he said.

“During the tenure of Nairobi Metropolitan Service, everything was working well. Today, Sakaja’s main focus is to fight leaders allied to me.”.

He added: “ We have leaders like Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya, and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru who have been vocal about the problems Nairobi is facing.

“We have seen a new trend now where someone has been intimidating and threatening them because they are calling for a better Nairobi.”

According to Gachagua, Nairobi has serious problems of garbage disposal and congestion that Sakaja has failed to address.

