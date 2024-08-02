Unakaa Bouncer Wa Mugithi - Nominated UDA Senator JOYCE KORIR roasted by Gen Zs after joining TikTok - See the mean comments





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Nominated UDA Senator Joyce Korir faced the wrath of Gen Zs after she joined TikTok and shared a video walking into her lavish office.

Gen Zs flooded her timeline with mean comments and made fun of her body shape.

One of her followers claimed that she resembles Mugithi bouncers.

The video has garnered over 5700 comments, mostly negative responses from her followers who trolled her mercilessly.

Watch the video and comments.

Kenyans y’all won’t see heaven! Someone said kanakaa chura was that necessary 😁 pic.twitter.com/3GXCNWEQHr — Cure Bsc. (@CureAbrams) August 1, 2024

