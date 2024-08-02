Huwa Mnabehave Vibaya: A traffic police officer lectures a politician for overlapping (VIDEO).

Friday, August 2, 2024 - A traffic police officer lost his cool and lectured a rogue politician for overlapping along one of the busy roads in Nairobi.
The
officer was controlling traffic when the said politician, who was driving a
multimillion Nissan Patrol, overlapped and caused an inconvenience to other
motorists.
“Huwa
mnabehave vibaya,” the agitated officer was overheard telling the politician
after confronting him while breathing fire.
He
ordered the politician to stop and follow traffic rules like the rest of the
motorists.
Watch
the video.
A politicians was caught overlapping, the traffic police was heard saying " huwa mnabehave vibaya"— James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) August 2, 2024
Everyone is tired. Good job to the traffic police🫡#NaneNaneMarch #NaneNane pic.twitter.com/9qD8O0cPNo
