Huwa Mnabehave Vibaya: A traffic police officer lectures a politician for overlapping (VIDEO).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A traffic police officer lost his cool and lectured a rogue politician for overlapping along one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

The officer was controlling traffic when the said politician, who was driving a multimillion Nissan Patrol, overlapped and caused an inconvenience to other motorists.

“Huwa mnabehave vibaya,” the agitated officer was overheard telling the politician after confronting him while breathing fire.

He ordered the politician to stop and follow traffic rules like the rest of the motorists.

Watch the video.

Everyone is tired. Good job to the traffic police🫡#NaneNaneMarch #NaneNane pic.twitter.com/9qD8O0cPNo — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) August 2, 2024

