Umeangukia another bed-to-bed midfielder - KHALIF KAIRO told as a photo of his new girlfriend on a date with notorious playboy WAZIR CHACHA emerges.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - City car dealer Khalif Kairo has introduced his new model girlfriend, barely two months after his hyped affair with Cera Imani flopped.

Kairo is dating former Miss Kenya Wavinya Maria, who won the coveted title in 2019.

A nosy X user has unearthed a photo of Kairo’s new catch with the infamous playboy Wazir Chacha, who went viral sometime back after he was linked to multiple affairs with female MPs.

Chacha had taken Wavinya on a date.

“Umeangukia another midfielder,” the X user told Kairo.

