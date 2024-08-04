LILLIAN MULI’s boyfriend elated as she steps out donning a T-shirt branded with his name - They met at Raha Fest in April (PHOTO).





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Citizen TV’s news anchor Lillian Muli seems to be madly in love with her new boyfriend, who goes by the moniker Pappa Biggy.

The mother of two recently stepped out donning a T-shirt that was branded with Biggy’s name.

Biggy couldn’t hide his joy and had to let the world know.

He posted the photo on his Instagram stories and attached Mbosso’s love song dubbed, “Huyu Hapa”.

Lillian and Biggy fell in love after meeting at the Raha Fest concert which was headlined by Nigerian singer Davido in April this year.

Biggy penned a heartfelt message to Lillian on her birthday and confessed that he fell in love with her at first sight.

Lillian has in the past dated multiple men, including Shabana FC boss Jared Nevaton, but most of her relationships have been short-lived.

At one time, she was married to city businessman Moses Kanene.

She filed for divorce in 2016, citing infidelity.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.