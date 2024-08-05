ALFRED MUTUA cornered for introducing a lady scammer to RUTO! - The woman has since swindled Sh400 million from jobseekers in Eldoret.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua had a rough day yesterday defending himself from a lady scammer by the name of Judy Chipchirchir whom he introduced to President William Ruto.

Speaking when he appeared before the Committee on Appointments yesterday, Mutua distanced himself from Judy and her Eldoret-based employment agency embroiled in allegations of swindling Kenyans.

The agency, currently under scrutiny for its dubious recruitment practices, has been accused of taking advantage of job seekers by promising them overseas employment opportunities that never materialize.

The entire scandal is valued at Ksh400 million.

Defending himself, Mutua clarified his lack of involvement with the agency and recounted a brief encounter with one of its representatives.

“When it comes to the issues that you mentioned, I remember that we had an event at KICC and there were different stands; the stand for foreign affairs was next to that of the Ministry of Labour and I had never met this lady in my life but she was the one showcasing what the Ministry of Labour had done and the programme they had," he said.

Mutua explained that during the event, he was asked to introduce Ruto to various exhibitors, including the representative from the Ministry of Labour.

“When the president came, we were told to combine the two issues at that time, and so I was introducing the president to the people who were presenting."

"I didn't even know her name and she introduced herself; that is the only time I met her and after that meeting, I have never met her again,” Mutua responded to an allegation that he had introduced the lady to the Head of State.

The lady in question is at the center of the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST