GACHAGUA reveals what NIS and DCI officers who attempted to assassinate his aide told President RUTO regarding their actions.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how some rogue National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers have been trying to frustrate his close aides, even attempting to assassinate some.

In a joint interview with some local vernacular media stations on Sunday, Gachagua said NIS, DCI, and some people close to President William Ruto are using their offices to frustrate him and his employees.

Gachagua said one of his employees was assaulted by individuals on a motorbike while returning from his Kileleshwa residence, resulting in injuries that required a month of hospitalization.

The second in command revealed that he had reported the incident to President William Ruto.

However, he claimed that the investigation faltered as those questioned were inconsistent in their responses, and no progress has been made since.

"He was shot at by motorbike riders but escaped injury to his head, resulting in a month-long hospital stay.

"I informed President William Ruto about this, and when those responsible were questioned, they fumbled.

"These individuals were sent to kill my officer to intimidate me and deter my officers from working for me.

"But I won't be intimidated," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST