PETER MUNYA now demands UHURU to do this after RAILA betrayed them and joined RUTO’s government

Friday, August 2, 2024 - The Party of National Unity (PNU) party leader Peter Munya has called on Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting of all Azimio constituent parties after betrayal from Raila Odinga’s ODM.
In a statement, Munya said the
meeting should reach a resolution on the future of the Azimio coalition.
“That the Party of National
Unity hereby gives notice to the Chairperson of the Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya
Coalition Party to immediately constitute a meeting of all Azimio constituent
parties where an all-inclusive resolution should be reached on the way forward
for the coalition,” Munya demanded.
The former Agriculture CS noted
that the Azimio coalition was founded on specific ideals and principles of among
others justice, accountability, democracy, and social protection.
Munya pointed out that it was
wrong for the ODM party to have some of its members join the Cabinet without
the consultation and concurrence of other Azimio parties.
“Unfortunately, and devoid of
consultation or concurrence of the Coalition, an Azimio-affiliated party has
since "donated" its top officials for appointment as Cabinet
Secretaries in the current government.”
“This is in spite of the fact
that Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Coalition is firmly in opposition as a check
and balance on this government,” said Munya.
The PNU party leader went on to
say the inclusion of members from ODM in government is untenable and cannot be
considered a Government of National Unity.
Munya observed that all
indicators point to the current government as being united against the people
who are demanding change, reduced cost of living, better living standards, rule
of law, and justice.
He mentioned that PNU will
reject any attempts at having a national conversation devoid of a legal
framework.
