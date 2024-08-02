PETER MUNYA now demands UHURU to do this after RAILA betrayed them and joined RUTO’s government





Friday, August 2, 2024 - The Party of National Unity (PNU) party leader Peter Munya has called on Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta to convene a meeting of all Azimio constituent parties after betrayal from Raila Odinga’s ODM.

In a statement, Munya said the meeting should reach a resolution on the future of the Azimio coalition.

“That the Party of National Unity hereby gives notice to the Chairperson of the Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Coalition Party to immediately constitute a meeting of all Azimio constituent parties where an all-inclusive resolution should be reached on the way forward for the coalition,” Munya demanded.

The former Agriculture CS noted that the Azimio coalition was founded on specific ideals and principles of among others justice, accountability, democracy, and social protection.

Munya pointed out that it was wrong for the ODM party to have some of its members join the Cabinet without the consultation and concurrence of other Azimio parties.

“Unfortunately, and devoid of consultation or concurrence of the Coalition, an Azimio-affiliated party has since "donated" its top officials for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries in the current government.”

“This is in spite of the fact that Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Coalition is firmly in opposition as a check and balance on this government,” said Munya.

The PNU party leader went on to say the inclusion of members from ODM in government is untenable and cannot be considered a Government of National Unity.

Munya observed that all indicators point to the current government as being united against the people who are demanding change, reduced cost of living, better living standards, rule of law, and justice.

He mentioned that PNU will reject any attempts at having a national conversation devoid of a legal framework.

