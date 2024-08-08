Two Astronauts sent on 8-day mission may be stuck in space until 2025

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Two astronauts may have to wait until 2025 to return from the International Space Station (ISS), NASA officials have announced.
The Boeing Starliner capsule, which sent them into orbit at
the beginning of June, is currently unable to return them safely to Earth. The
American agency could therefore call on Elon Musk and his company SpaceX, but
if Starliner cannot make it back from the ISS, the duo could possibly return on
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in February 2025.
“We could take either path,” Ken Bowersox, the associate
administrator for NASA’s space operations mission directorate, said. “And
reasonable people could pick either path depending on where their view is on,
on our position and the uncertainty bound that we have for the data that we’ve
got on the thruster system, on the propulsion system.”
According to Fox16, Starliner launched its test
crew mission on June 5, after a series of delays caused by leaks and
thruster issues. This marked the first time the company launched a crewed
mission to space.
While trying to dock at the ISS in June, five of
the 28 thrusters went down. The mission was initially supposed to last about 8
days, but there is still no official return date for Wiliams and
Wilmore after the issues.
NASA said that they have been in talks with SpaceX for them
to leave two vacant seats on their upcoming Crew Dragon launch in September,
setting them up for a possible return next year. NASA’s commercial crew program
manager Steve Stich said the best option is still to return the astronauts on
the Starliner.
“You know, our prime option is to return Butch and Suni on
Starliner,” Stich said. “However, we have done the requisite planning to make
sure we have other options open, and so we have been working with SpaceX to
ensure that they’re ready to respond on Crew Nine for a contingency of
returning a Butch and Suni on Crew Nine, if we need that.”
“We have set up the Dragon for Crew Nine to have
flexibility, to have only two passengers fly up on that flight, and then we
could return four crew members in the February 2025, timeframe,” he added.
