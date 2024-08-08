Things will never be the same again for the new CSs – See what RUTO has done to ensure zero corruption in the public service just as Gen Zs wanted?





Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Things will never be the same again for newly sworn-in Cabinet Secretaries and all those in the public service.

This is after President William Ruto introduced new anti-corruption measures aimed at ending corruption in the public sector once and for all.

Ruto is set to overhaul Kenya’s public sector with a groundbreaking anti-corruption framework, aimed at tackling the pervasive issue of financial misconduct within government agencies.

This ambitious plan seeks to enforce stringent measures on civil servants, with a focus on financial transparency and accountability.

The proposed reforms will mandate all civil workers to declare their wealth, coupled with regular audits to ensure accuracy and integrity. Public officers found negligent in their duties, resulting in financial losses, will face penalties under the new framework.

“We shall introduce measures to levy a surcharge against any public accountability officers or other public officers who have by actions of omission or commission lost public resources in accordance with Article 225 (201) (d) and Article 232 (b) of the Constitution,” Ruto said while emphasized the gravity of these measures.

This sweeping initiative includes a unified personal identification system for all government employees, extending to constitutional offices.

The President, who spoke while swearing in the new Cabinet at State House, Nairobi, detailed that the new framework will establish a comprehensive wealth repository, enabling more effective tracking and management of financial declarations across the government.

This system aims to overhaul the budgeting and expenditure processes, ensuring that every cent is accounted for from the ground up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST