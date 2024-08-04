Trouble for MOSES KURIA as suspended Kenya National Trading Corporation CEO, PAMELA NDUKU, threatens to spill the beans about the billions he looted after she was ‘fixed’.

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - It is now emerging that suspended Kenya National Trading Corporation CEO, Pamela Nduku, is angry after being forced to carry the cross concerning the Sh 17 billion edible oil scandal.
She was surprised after being arraigned in court for crimes
committed with fired Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, despite promises of
protection.
While Kuria enjoys the loot after pocketing the huge chunk
of money, she is struggling to spend the little she acquired to pay lawyers and
pay bribes to regain her freedom.
She is vowing to spill the rotten beans if she has to carry the cross of the billions she is accused of stealing
This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments