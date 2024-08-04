Trouble for MOSES KURIA as suspended Kenya National Trading Corporation CEO, PAMELA NDUKU, threatens to spill the beans about the billions he looted after she was ‘fixed’.





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - It is now emerging that suspended Kenya National Trading Corporation CEO, Pamela Nduku, is angry after being forced to carry the cross concerning the Sh 17 billion edible oil scandal.

She was surprised after being arraigned in court for crimes committed with fired Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, despite promises of protection.

While Kuria enjoys the loot after pocketing the huge chunk of money, she is struggling to spend the little she acquired to pay lawyers and pay bribes to regain her freedom.

She is vowing to spill the rotten beans if she has to carry the cross of the billions she is accused of stealing

