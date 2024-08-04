Meet KINARA, the rogue matatu driver allegedly employed by President RUTO’s son, GEORGE - He is accused of breaking all the traffic rules and bullying traffic police officers (VIDEO).





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Netizens have unmasked the identity of the rogue driver who is allegedly employed by President William Ruto’s son, George.

The Matatu Crew Welfare Association said the flashy matatu operating on the Ngong - Nairobi route is notorious for flagrantly violating traffic laws in plain view of traffic police officers.

The matatu picks up passengers in undesignated areas and even blocks the road in the Nairobi Central Business District during rush hours.

A report by a local media station indicated that the matatu has no insurance, or valid license to operate and is not registered in any sacco.





The driver, identified as Kinara, operates with impunity because he knows he is untouchable since his alleged boss is the President’s son.





Watch a video of the driver.

TikTok DCI are not wasting time. The driver of the car belonging to George Ruto and accused of breaking all the road rules has been identified. Impunity must stop! #NaneNaneMarch pic.twitter.com/GCDE2tU26a — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) August 3, 2024

More videos on his TikTok account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.