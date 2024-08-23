TOP 3 Weekend Matches You Can’t Miss – Plus a Huge PariPesa Bonus!

Are you ready for the new weekend of football action with some thrilling Premier League and Serie A games, plus a standout La Liga clash? Arsenal will take on Aston Villa in a high-stakes Premier League encounter, looking to bounce back from last season's setbacks against the Villans. Meanwhile, Napoli will aim to reverse their recent home form as they face Bologna in Serie A. And in La Liga, Barcelona will seek to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host Athletic Bilbao. Don’t miss out on the chance to bet with a huge PariPesa bonus and make the most of these key fixtures!

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Arsenal will face Aston Villa in the late Premier League match on Saturday, a fixture that stands out in the second EPL matchweek. Unai Emery orchestrated two victories for Villa over his former club last season, securing a 1-0 win at Villa Park in December, followed by a 2-0 triumph at the Emirates in April – a result that dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s champion aspirations.

Arsenal kicked off this season’s title bid with a 2-0 victory over Wolves. While they appear the more likely winners in this match, last season’s outcomes indicate that a win is far from guaranteed. Both teams seem likely to find the back of the net, with Arsenal having scored in seven consecutive matches, and both teams scoring in Villa's last six home games.

Possible picks:

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.67

☑️ X2 And Total Over 1.5 - 1.53

☑️ Over 2.5 - 1.71

Napoli vs Bologna

In Round 2 of the new Serie A season, last year's sixth-place finishers Bologna will face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this Sunday. Antonio Conte’s men will be eager to secure their first points of the season after an unfortunate opening when they lost 3-0 to Verona. They have been unable to secure a win in their last six Serie A at home, with a record of four draws and two losses. During this period, they conceded ten goals while scoring just five. Will Victor Osimhen and Co be able to come back to a winning track?

Napoli will likely have a tough time against Bologna. The guests had a solid record in their previous six Serie A away games, securing three wins, two draws, and one defeat. During this period, they scored six goals and conceded three. In their last three domestic matches, Bologna played a 3-3 draw with Juventus, suffered a 2-0 loss to Genoa, and drew 1-1 with Udinese. Let's bet that the visitors will at least hold out for a draw in Naples.

Possible picks:

☑️ Bologna Draw No Bet - 2.96

☑️ Bologna Over 1 - 2.13

☑️ X2 - 1.95

Barcelona vs Athletic B

Barca aim to extend their perfect start to the La Liga season as they host Athletic Club on Saturday. The Blaugrana opened their 2024/2025 campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Valencia, led by two goals from Robert Lewandowski. It won’t be an easy task for the guests to stop Hansi Flick’s band as the hosts dominated their last five home league matches against Bilbao, winning all five, keeping four clean sheets, and conceding just one goal. The Blaugrana are also on a six-match home winning streak in La Liga.

Athletic Club had an outstanding 2023/24 season, securing a fifth-place finish in La Liga and winning the Copa del Rey after enduring six straight final losses between 1985 and 2021. The Basque team lost only eight of their 38 league games last season and have high hopes for another strong campaign. However, they are disappointed with their 1-1 home draw against Getafe in the season opener. As for the upcoming game, we don't expect the hosts to drop points in their first home match of the season.

Possible picks:

☑️ Barcelona To Win - 1.63

☑️ Barcelona Handicap (-1) - 2.55

☑️ Barcelona Over 1.5 - 1.96