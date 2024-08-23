PASSY MA TRAVOR, the lady who has conned gullible investors close to Ksh 300 million built a lavish home and bought high-end cars (PHOTOs)



Friday, August 23, 2024 - Thousands of investors are in distress after losing close to Ksh 300 million to Passy Ma Travor, a notorious con woman who masquerades as a philanthropist and HIV activist.

She used her huge social media presence to convince her followers to invest money with the promise of paying them monthly interest of 23.5%.

Some of the victims took loans and withdrew their life savings and invested in the get-rich-quick-scheme.

Passy used the money invested in the dubious scheme to fund her lavish lifestyle.

She built a lavish house and bought high-end vehicles.

She has since disappeared and switched off her phones, leaving the investors high and dry.

See photos of the house she built and the cars she bought.





