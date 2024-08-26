Toddler mistakenly uploads mum's private contents on her phone on Whatsapp







Monday, August 26, 2024 – A medical doctor has advised married women who send private snaps to their husbands to ensure they secure their phones from their toddlers.

In a post shared on X, the doctor mentioned that her colleague is currently ‘unstable’ after her child who is a toddler mistakenly uploaded her private content on her phone on WhatsApp.

The doctor wrote;

‘Dear Married women (especially those under 5 years)... If you're the type that snap private pictures of yourself (to send your husband) or with your husband, please endeavor to make your phone absolutely secure and out of reach of your toddlers! A colleague of mine made this mistake and you see children of nowadays? They can operate phone!

She only saw numerous phone calls from various people telling her what was posted on her status (so private)! She deactivated her WhatsApp and had to switch off her phone. For 2 days now, she's unstable and doesn't even want to meet people.

Thank you!''



