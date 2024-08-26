The sheer audacity - LADY narrates what happened after a tenant told his landlady that he 'doesn't argue with women'







Monday, August 26, 2024 – A lady called Chinenye Nweke said that a landlady has started the process of evicting a male tenant from her house after he told her that he doesn't argue with women.

“I don't know what brand of audacity will make a man open his mouth and tell his landlady, as in the literal owner of the house he's renting “I don't argue with girls, I no dey argue with woman”

As soon as he said it, my friend got up, picked her phone and called her lawyer to start the process of returning his rent and evicting him the fuck out. I don't know what happened in the next 5 minutes because the knicker wearing tolotolo came back begging and groveling. The sheer fucking audacity,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.