This is the real reason MPs rejected RUTO’s Gender CS nominee STELLA SOI LANG’AT despite her experience in Public Service





Thursday, August 8, 2024 – President William Ruto will have to go back to the drawing board after Parliament rejected one of his Cabinet Secretary nominees.

The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment found Stella Soi Lang'at unsuitable to head the Ministry of Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs.

The decision was informed by the deep concerns over her suitability for the role, marked by frequent job transitions and a perceived lack of in-depth understanding of the gender docket.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah presented the committee’s report to the House, outlining the reasons behind the controversial decision.

Ichung’wah, representing the committee’s unanimous view, noted that Lang'at’s career trajectory, characterized by multiple short-term roles, failed to demonstrate the stability and strategic vision necessary for a high-level ministerial position.

“The nominee’s career has been marked by frequent transitions, with each role lacking the long-term strategic planning essential for leading a ministry effectively,” Ichung’wa stated, emphasizing the committee's concern that Lang'at had not developed a solid foundation in any specific leadership capacity within the public service.

The committee’s report was unequivocal in its assessment, noting that Lang'at’s varied roles—ranging from Director of Administration at the State Department of Housing and Urban Development to Senior Deputy County Commissioner in Nyamira—had not sufficiently prepared her for the demands of the Ministry of Public Service, Youth, and Gender Affairs.

“The result of this frequent role-switching is a lack of grounding in any one area of leadership,” Ichung’wa elaborated.

“Moreover, the nominee struggled to demonstrate an adequate understanding of the administrative and technical issues crucial to the ministry she was set to oversee.”

Lang'at, who is currently the Director of Administration at the Ministry of Interior and Administration, has had a lengthy career in public service. Her roles include serving as Bomet County Secretary from 2020 to 2021, and previous positions as Deputy County Commissioner in various counties.

Despite her extensive experience, the committee felt these roles did not align with the high expectations of a Cabinet Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST