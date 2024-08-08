Is the U.S. giving up on RUTO after the Gen Z revolution? See how the JOE BIDEN administration threatened RUTO over police brutality?





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - The U.S. government has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto concerning the handling of human rights during ongoing demonstrations by the Gen Zs.

In a statement, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya warned of serious consequences if Ruto continues to aimlessly kill the young people who are just demanding good governance and accountability.

She emphasized the need for Ruto to transform his commitment to upholding democratic ideals into tangible actions.

The demonstrations, which have garnered international attention, have seen multiple allegations of human rights abuses by security forces.

Zeya highlighted the critical need for thorough investigations into these reports.

"One specific area is the importance of investigating reports of security forces abuses, prosecuting those responsible, and ensuring that accountability is achieved," she added.

Zeya pointed out that the real challenge lies in the effective implementation of these commitments.

"I encourage President Ruto to take concrete action on his recent public pledges to strengthen the rule of law, strengthen anti-corruption initiatives, and advance accountability within his own government," Zeya stated.

The US Embassy in Kenya, backed by Secretary of State Blinken, has been vocal about the need for transparency and justice.

"Throughout the protests, led by our embassy but supported by my boss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, we've urged the government of Kenya to conduct prompt, transparent investigations into allegations of violence and hold those responsible accountable," Zeya affirmed.

This development comes at a crucial time for Ruto's administration, which is grappling with public discontent and international scrutiny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST