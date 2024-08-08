Is the U.S. giving up on RUTO after the Gen Z revolution? See how the JOE BIDEN administration threatened RUTO over police brutality?

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - The U.S. government has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto concerning the handling of human rights during ongoing demonstrations by the Gen Zs.
In a statement, Under Secretary
for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya warned of serious
consequences if Ruto continues to aimlessly kill the young people who are just
demanding good governance and accountability.
She emphasized the need for Ruto
to transform his commitment to upholding democratic ideals into tangible
actions.
The demonstrations, which have
garnered international attention, have seen multiple allegations of human
rights abuses by security forces.
Zeya highlighted the critical need
for thorough investigations into these reports.
"One specific area is the
importance of investigating reports of security forces abuses, prosecuting
those responsible, and ensuring that accountability is achieved," she
added.
Zeya pointed out that the real
challenge lies in the effective implementation of these commitments.
"I encourage President Ruto
to take concrete action on his recent public pledges to strengthen the rule of
law, strengthen anti-corruption initiatives, and advance accountability within
his own government," Zeya stated.
The US Embassy in Kenya, backed
by Secretary of State Blinken, has been vocal about the need for transparency
and justice.
"Throughout the protests,
led by our embassy but supported by my boss US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken, we've urged the government of Kenya to conduct prompt, transparent
investigations into allegations of violence and hold those responsible
accountable," Zeya affirmed.
This development comes at a
crucial time for Ruto's administration, which is grappling with public
discontent and international scrutiny.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
