This is the first time I’m jobless since 1985, please approve my nomination – Lands CS nominee ALICE WAHOME begs vetting panel.

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Nominee Alice Wahome has appealed to the National Assembly's vetting panel to approve her nomination since she doesn’t want to be jobless.
Appearing before the National Assembly vetting Committee on Thursday, Wahome disclosed that the last time she was jobless was in 1985 and three weeks ago when she was dismissed from President William Ruto’s cabinet.
Wahome begged lawmakers to
consider her state of joblessness, a situation she has described as
unprecedented in her long career.
“I am jobless and I need the
job. Since 1985 this is one unique moment that I am jobless,” Wahome revealed.
Earlier, Wahome disclosed that
her net worth stands at Sh327 million, up from Sh218 million in her previous
vetting in October 2022.
“My net worth, mine and my
husband’s, is Ksh327 million. It was slightly less when you last vetted me, it
was Ksh218 million,” Wahome disclosed during the session.
“It is the properties that have
increased in terms of appreciation in value. One tenant was not paying my
family rent and they paid about Ksh14 million sometime in March,” she added.
