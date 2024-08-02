This is the first time I’m jobless since 1985, please approve my nomination – Lands CS nominee ALICE WAHOME begs vetting panel.





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Nominee Alice Wahome has appealed to the National Assembly's vetting panel to approve her nomination since she doesn’t want to be jobless.

Appearing before the National Assembly vetting Committee on Thursday, Wahome disclosed that the last time she was jobless was in 1985 and three weeks ago when she was dismissed from President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Wahome begged lawmakers to consider her state of joblessness, a situation she has described as unprecedented in her long career.

“I am jobless and I need the job. Since 1985 this is one unique moment that I am jobless,” Wahome revealed.

Earlier, Wahome disclosed that her net worth stands at Sh327 million, up from Sh218 million in her previous vetting in October 2022.

“My net worth, mine and my husband’s, is Ksh327 million. It was slightly less when you last vetted me, it was Ksh218 million,” Wahome disclosed during the session.

“It is the properties that have increased in terms of appreciation in value. One tenant was not paying my family rent and they paid about Ksh14 million sometime in March,” she added.

