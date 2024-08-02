Murder suspect KEVIN KANG'ETHE to be extradited to the U.S. for killing girlfriend MARGARET MBITU in Boston in 2023.





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A Nairobi court has ordered the extradition of murder suspect Kevin Kangethe to the United States to face murder charges for killing his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu.

Kang’ethe will stand trial in Massachusetts on first-degree murder charges for the 2023 death of Mbitu, a nurse.

Mbitu’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in his SUV in a garage at Boston’s Logan Airport, two days after her family reported her missing.

Police say he had boarded a flight from Logan to Kenya the day before Mbitu’s body was discovered.

He was tracked down and arrested in Kenya three months after the murder but escaped from detention just one week later in a mini-van.

Kenyan police launched a manhunt and investigation, eventually tracking him down to a relative’s home in Nairobi where he was re-arrested.

They also arrested four police officers, two of the suspect's relatives, and a lawyer, accusing them of aiding in the prison break.

Prosecutors in Nairobi testified that when Kang’ethe was arrested, he was found with items belonging to Mbitu, including her driver's license, Bank of America debit card, and a visa card.

The Kenyan DAILY POST