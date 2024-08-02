CLEOPHAS MALALA kicked out as UDA Secretary General and replaced by HASSAN OMAR





Friday, August 8, 2024 - The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Executive Council (NEC) has kicked out Cleophas Malala as the party’s secretary general and replaced him with Hassan Omar on an interim basis.

In a statement issued after a meeting on Friday morning, the NEC said Hassan Omar will hold the position until party elections are held.

“National Executive Committee was convened today through the request of the members of the Committee to discuss, deliberate, and agree on the way forward based on the events of the last few days in the Party and fundamentally, the events of the last few weeks in our Country," the statement read.

The Committee directed that the National Elections Board make necessary adjustments and continue with the first phase of the grassroots elections in the rest of the counties.

"Resultantly, the Party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and to set forth a distinctive path of inclusive, participative, and consultative organization," added the statement.

However, according to reports, Malala has rushed to court to stop his ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST