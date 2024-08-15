The ugly statue of celebrated athlete, FAITH KIPYEGON, which was erected in Eldoret ahead of its elevation to a city was removed at night after social media pressure (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 15, 2024 - There was an uproar on social media after a sculpture of celebrated athlete Faith Kipyegon which was erected at Eldoret roundabout ahead of its elevation to a city went viral.

Netizens said the sculpture had no semblance to the globally acclaimed athlete and accused the county government of doing a shoddy job.

Others described the sculpture as “horrendous, shameful, and disrespectful” to Kipyegon, with one suggesting that “she should sue the county government of Uasin Gishu”.

The sculpture was removed at night, following social media pressure.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.