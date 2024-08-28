



Thursday, August 29, 2024 – The security situation in Haiti has not improved; in fact, it has worsened since President William Ruto deployed Kenyan police to the Caribbean nation, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of the intervention.

According to reports, at least 66 people have been killed or kidnapped in two regions, despite the presence of Kenyan troops.

This comes as it emerges the Kenyan troops have not been receiving their promised pay, adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile scenario.

The Haitian government, struggling to control gang violence, has acknowledged the severity of the situation.

Minister of Justice and Public Security Carlos Hercule, in a recent interview with a local publication, The Haitian Times, admitted that the government’s plans to combat the gangs terrorizing Port-au-Prince are still in the planning stages.

This admission comes as gang attacks in three regions continue to escalate, further destabilizing the country.

Hercule's statements point to a troubling reality: while the government recognizes the need for decisive action, their efforts remain largely theoretical. In contrast, the armed gangs have been swift and brutal in their actions.

The terror they impose on communities in southwestern Port-au-Prince, such as Carrefour and Gressier, is palpable, with gangs dictating the terms of daily life for residents.

The Kenyan forces, sent to assist Haiti's National Police (PNH), have found themselves in a precarious position. Despite their presence, the gangs continue to operate with impunity.

The recent revelation that Kenyan troops have not received their allowances only adds to the growing sense of frustration and desperation.

The Haitian mission was meant to stabilize the country, but the continued unrest and the challenges faced by the Kenyan troops suggest otherwise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST