See how MARTHA KARUA reacted after RAILA ODINGA removed her from his social media profile

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua seems unbothered by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s move to remove her from his social media profile.
Taking to her X account to
respond to a hawk-eyed netizen who posted the development on the X platform,
Karua welcomed Baba’s move.
"Welcome move," the
NARC-Kenya party leader responded.
Raila's official X and Facebook
pages previously featured a cover photo of him and Karua, which has now been
removed as the former Prime Minister appears to have revamped his pages.
This came moments after Kenya
launched Raila’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship
on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi.
During the 2022 General
Elections, Raila picked Karua as the Azimio running mate in the presidential
election but the NARC-Kenya leader has since announced her exit from the
coalition party.
In a statement on Thursday, July
25, Karua noted that NARC Kenya's stay in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance
was no longer tenable.
“Kindly take note that our stay
in Azimio is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments