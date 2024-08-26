Couple who dated online for two months hold their wedding introduction four days after meeting in person (VIDEO)

Monday, August 26, 2024 – A bride has sparked a conversation online after she disclosed that she and her fiancé had their wedding introduction four days after meeting in person.
According to the bride who is a makeup artiste, she and her
fiance had been chatting for two months and met in person recently.
Four days after their meeting, they held their wedding
introduction which was attended by family members.
She posted a video from the introduction online and wrote;
‘Chatted online for two
months, did our marriage introduction four days after we met in person’
While some people have congratulated the couple and wished
them well, others have expressed their fears for the union. They argue that the
couple might suffer a crisis in marriage as they failed to date themselves long
enough to know each other's temperaments.
Watch the video the bride shared below
Couple who dated online for two months hold their wedding introduction four days after meeting in person pic.twitter.com/fUQE9cFOkl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2024
0 Comments