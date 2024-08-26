Couple who dated online for two months hold their wedding introduction four days after meeting in person (VIDEO)







Monday, August 26, 2024 – A bride has sparked a conversation online after she disclosed that she and her fiancé had their wedding introduction four days after meeting in person.

According to the bride who is a makeup artiste, she and her fiance had been chatting for two months and met in person recently.

Four days after their meeting, they held their wedding introduction which was attended by family members.

‘Chatted online for two months, did our marriage introduction four days after we met in person’

While some people have congratulated the couple and wished them well, others have expressed their fears for the union. They argue that the couple might suffer a crisis in marriage as they failed to date themselves long enough to know each other's temperaments.

