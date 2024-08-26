The MP who said he would have killed 5000 Gen Zs during protests says RUTO is the best of all presidents that have ruled Kenya





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has praised President William Ruto, calling him the best president to have ever ruled Kenya.

Maalim, who faced sharp criticism in June for saying he would have killed 5,000 young protestors who stormed Parliament, stated that Ruto is the best president due to his efforts in stabilizing the shilling and securing loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to repay debts incurred by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Maalim also said Ruto has reduced government wastage by doing away with the offices of the First Lady and the spouse of the Deputy President.

This is what Farah Maalim wrote on his X( formerly Twitter)

“President William Ruto has performed better than any other President before him in the first two years of office.

"The Kenya shilling gained massively against all other convertible currencies & continues to get stronger in the midst of all those protests.

"He has borrowed from WB & IMF to retire debilitating Chinese loans & Eurobond borrowed by his predecessor.

"Both Nigerian & Bangladesh currencies lost big time after protests.

"Ruto reduced Government spending to tame wastage beginning with his & First Lady’s offices.

"Record numbers of Kenyans have found employment outside the country.

"The coffee and tea sectors are picking up tremendously.

"The sugar sector is equally cruising towards self-sufficiency.

"Let’s give Ruto space to perform. One wonders why under Uhuru Kenyans didn’t raise the issues they are raising now & protest.

"To be fair the economy is today doing better than it did 3 years back,”

