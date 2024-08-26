



Monday, August 26, 2024 - It is now official that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is resigning as Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader to concentrate on his bid to become the African Union Chairperson.

Raila, 80, wants to replace former Chadian Prime Minister Mousa Faki, who is currently the AUC chairperson.

Faki is retiring in February 2025 and Raila Odinga and Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Youssouf are the two front runners for the top continental job.

With Raila Odinga joining the contest, he is required to quit politics in his local country to show his willingness to serve the Continent.

Raila Odinga will soon quit as ODM Party leader and the Orange Party has already identified his replacement.

Siaya County Governor James Orengo, 73, who is reportedly always drunk, is set to take over as the leader of the party that has been in opposition for nearly three decades.

The Kenyan DAILY POST