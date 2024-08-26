DIRECTOR TREVOR turns up at an event with his new girlfriend rocking matching outfits as MUNGAI EVE meets JALANG’O in Kilimani Airbnbs.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Director Trevor has moved on after a messy breakup with renowned YouTuber Mungai Eve.

On Sunday, he turned up at an event rocking matching outfits with his new girlfriend Yvonne Kiki.

Yvonne and Trevor started dating seven months ago but they kept their affair under wraps until recently when Trevor revealed that he is off the market.

Trevor showered praises on Yvonne and said she was the best woman that he had dated so far.

His ex-lover Mungai Eve is yet to declare her current relationship status, with reports indicating that she frequently meets Jalang’o at an Airbnb in Kilimani.

See photos of Trevor and his new girlfriend looking like a match made in heaven.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.