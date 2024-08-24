The LADY who furnished PASSY MA TRAVOR’s palatial home like a palace speaks - She was also conned and not paid (See PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Passy Ma Travor, the lady behind the Ksh 300 million scam, sought the services of Malya Interiors when she wanted to furnish her palatial home.

Marion Wanjiru, the owner of the company, has taken to social media to air her plight after she was also conned by the notorious lady who masquerades as an HIV activist.

Marion admitted that she was close friends with Ma Travor and even referred some of her friends to the dubious investment scheme.

She used her expertise to furnish Ma Travor’s posh home on debt, hoping that she would pay.

Marion is now counting losses after Ma Travor disappeared, leaving her in a financial mess.

Below are photos of Ma Travor’s home that she furnished.





















































