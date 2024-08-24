Fatal accident claims the life of youthful lawyer OMARI KEFA - His car was written off! Ilikatwa Mara Mbili (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Youthful lawyer Omari Kefa perished in an accident after his vehicle collided head-on with a lorry in Narok.

The accident occurred at Ratili around Olulunga area, not too far from where retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motorcade was involved in another accident.

Kefa died on the spot while the driver of the lorry was recuperating at a hospital in Narok.

The lawyer’s car was written off following the huge impact.

