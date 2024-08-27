The Gen Z revolution might have shaken RUTO pretty hard – See what he has ordered NYS to do just in case ahead of 2027?

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - President William Ruto directed the National Youth Service (NYS) to introduce basic training on firearms to recruits in a bid to increase their usefulness in cases of security emergencies.
While presiding over the
passing out parade of the NYS in Gilgil yesterday, Ruto remarked that NYS has
been instrumental in the enhancement of public service delivery and national
security.
He directed the Cabinet
Secretaries for Public Service and Defence to fast-track and incorporate a
course that will allow NYS recruits to receive basic training in firearms so as
to be ready to protest their country in case they are called upon like was the
case during anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.
“The Minister responsible for
National Youth Service should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and
the Ministry of Interior further the initiative to make sure that the
para-military training that these young men and women go through will include a
basic course in firearms to make sure that they stand ready to protect the
country when the need arises,” he directed.
The President observed that
ex-NYS recruits have been absorbed into other security agencies like the
military to help improve security operations in the country.
“The Government has upheld its
commitment to recruiting significant numbers of service men and women into the
Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and other ensured job placements for National Youth
Service graduates,” he noted.
“The National Youth Service
(NYS) remains indispensable to our efforts to enhance public service delivery
and national security.”
The President observed that in
the recent Kenya Wildlife Service recruitment, out of the 790 recruited
officers, 447 were ex-NYS recruits accounting for 56 percent.
The recruitment cements the
president’s directive that all security agents must give priority to NYS
men and women because of their demonstrated discipline, capability, and
para-military training.
