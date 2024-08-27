The Gen Z revolution might have shaken RUTO pretty hard – See what he has ordered NYS to do just in case ahead of 2027?





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - President William Ruto directed the National Youth Service (NYS) to introduce basic training on firearms to recruits in a bid to increase their usefulness in cases of security emergencies.

While presiding over the passing out parade of the NYS in Gilgil yesterday, Ruto remarked that NYS has been instrumental in the enhancement of public service delivery and national security.

He directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Public Service and Defence to fast-track and incorporate a course that will allow NYS recruits to receive basic training in firearms so as to be ready to protest their country in case they are called upon like was the case during anti-government protests led by the Gen Zs.

“The Minister responsible for National Youth Service should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior further the initiative to make sure that the para-military training that these young men and women go through will include a basic course in firearms to make sure that they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” he directed.

The President observed that ex-NYS recruits have been absorbed into other security agencies like the military to help improve security operations in the country.

“The Government has upheld its commitment to recruiting significant numbers of service men and women into the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) and other ensured job placements for National Youth Service graduates,” he noted.

“The National Youth Service (NYS) remains indispensable to our efforts to enhance public service delivery and national security.”

The President observed that in the recent Kenya Wildlife Service recruitment, out of the 790 recruited officers, 447 were ex-NYS recruits accounting for 56 percent.

The recruitment cements the president’s directive that all security agents must give priority to NYS men and women because of their demonstrated discipline, capability, and para-military training.

The Kenyan DAILY POST