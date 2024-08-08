It is just a matter of time before GACHAGUA is exposed for funding the Gen Z protests against RUTO as Court gives DCI access to phone data of DP allies – Look!





Friday, August 9, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is under scrutiny due to investigations into the funding of Gen Z protests against President William Ruto and his government.

This is after it emerged that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is almost cracking the case after the court gave the detectives full access to phones belonging to two UDA MPs, James Gakuya of Embakasi North and Benjamin Gathiru of Embakasi Central, who are Gachagua’s allies.

The DCI has obtained court orders to scrutinize phone numbers linked to the two MPs allied to Gachagua after intelligence reports suggested their involvement in financing individuals who infiltrated the Gen Z protesters.

Last week, both legislators had secured court orders preventing the police from arresting them following their questioning by DCI detectives.

This development adds to the growing scrutiny of political figures allegedly linked to the recent anti-government demonstrations.

In a related investigation, police questioned former Embakasi West MP George Theuri, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, and Gachagua's private secretary, Munene wa Mumbi, on Monday last week.

These individuals are also suspected of having ties to the organization and funding of the protests.

Legal counsel for the accused leaders, Shadrack Wambui, stated that the leaders are assumed to be connected to Gachagua, hence their grilling.

"They were said to be sponsoring these anti-government protests and to have some connection with the deputy president of Kenya, and for that reason, the government was questioning them," Wambui explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST