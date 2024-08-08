It is just a matter of time before GACHAGUA is exposed for funding the Gen Z protests against RUTO as Court gives DCI access to phone data of DP allies – Look!

Friday, August 9, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is under scrutiny due to investigations into the funding of Gen Z protests against President William Ruto and his government.
This is after it emerged that
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is almost cracking the case
after the court gave the detectives full access to phones belonging to two UDA
MPs, James Gakuya of Embakasi North and Benjamin Gathiru of Embakasi Central,
who are Gachagua’s allies.
The DCI has obtained court
orders to scrutinize phone numbers linked to the two MPs allied to Gachagua
after intelligence reports suggested their involvement in financing individuals
who infiltrated the Gen Z protesters.
Last week, both legislators had
secured court orders preventing the police from arresting them following their
questioning by DCI detectives.
This development adds to the
growing scrutiny of political figures allegedly linked to the recent
anti-government demonstrations.
In a related investigation,
police questioned former Embakasi West MP George Theuri, former Nyeri Town MP
Ngunjiri Wambugu, and Gachagua's private secretary, Munene wa Mumbi, on Monday
last week.
These individuals are also
suspected of having ties to the organization and funding of the protests.
Legal counsel for the accused
leaders, Shadrack Wambui, stated that the leaders are assumed to be connected
to Gachagua, hence their grilling.
"They were said to be
sponsoring these anti-government protests and to have some connection with the
deputy president of Kenya, and for that reason, the government was questioning
them," Wambui explained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
