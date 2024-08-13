Tension as JKIA workers plan to sabotage operations at the airport over RUTO’s nefarious plans to 'sell' JKIA to Adani





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Tensions are rising at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) escalates its efforts to protest the government's controversial plan to lease the airport to a private operator.

KAWU has announced that it will issue a strike notice as workers rally against the planned leasing of JKIA to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

In a statement released by KAWU, Secretary General Moss Ndiema outlined the union’s grievances, citing a lack of legal adherence to public participation and stakeholder engagement in the leasing process.

The union has repeatedly called for the government to halt the leasing negotiations, warning that it could have severe implications for the aviation industry and workers' rights.

The strike represents a significant escalation in KAWU’s ongoing battle against the leasing plan, which the union argues could lead to job losses and reduced benefits for airport workers.

The union's actions signal a deepening crisis within Kenya's aviation sector as workers fight to protect their jobs and oppose what they see as a questionable deal that threatens the country's largest airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST